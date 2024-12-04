Akua Donkor's Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 election

Jerry Addo, the Deputy General Secretary of the GFP, said the decision to support the NDC came after consultations with its executives

Addo assured that that the party had not been coerced into making this endorsement two days before the election

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) two days to the 2024 election.

The GFP’s own candidate, Akua Donkor, passed away, while her replacement, Philip Appiah Kubi, was disqualified by the Electoral Commission in his attempt to replace her on the ballot.

Addressing the press on December 4, Jerry Addo, the Deputy General Secretary of the GFP, said the decision to support the NDC came after extensive consultations with its executives.

Adom News reported that Addo further stressed that the party had not been coerced into making this endorsement.

Addo said the GFP was swayed by the NDC’s policy proposals, particularly the promise to establish a Women’s Development Bank and offer free tuition for first-year tertiary students.

“The Ghana Freedom Party is supporting the candidature of the flagbearer of H.E John Dramani Mahama on Saturday. He’s going to capture power to save Ghanaians.”

The GFP's endorsement is not considered significant, given it secured only 0.04% of the vote in the 2020 election.

Akua Donkor's death 2 months to election

YEN.com.gh reported that Donkor died on October 28 after a short illness.

She had complained of breathing difficulties during, which led to her being taken in at the Nsawam Government Hospital.

She was referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra early on October 28, where she died in the intensive care unit.

Despite her passing, the Electoral Commission has stated that it would maintain the original ballot order for the 2024 presidential election.

There had been calls for a reprint of the candidate's disqualification, but it did not necessitate any changes to the ballot structure and stated that ballot printing was 90% complete at the time.

