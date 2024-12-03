Police Initiate Investigations Into Attack On Asantehene's Convoy
- The Ghana Police Service says it has initiated an investigation into the alleged attack on the Asantehene's convoy
- The Asantehene's convoy was pelted with stones on his return from a funeral in Nkoranza at Techiman
- The police have urged all involved to remain calm while they investigate the issues and find the perpetrators
The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the alleged attack on the Asantehene’s convoy at Techiman in the Bono East Region.
According to media reports, local youth at Techiman allegedly pelted buses that were part of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s retinue while he was returning from a funeral in Nkoranza.
In a statement addressing the incident, the Ghana Police Service assured the public of their commitment to uncovering the facts of the case.
They added that they are engaging with the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi and other key stakeholders in Techiman to aid the investigation.
In the meantime, the Ghana Police Service has urged Ghanaians to remain calm as they work to resolve the issue.
Source: YEN.com.gh
