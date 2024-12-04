Have detained 88 individuals who were intercepted on board two Metro Mass Transit buses at Benchema near Asawinso in the Western North Region on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that they were allegedly recruited from various locations in the Greater Accra Region to provide election security.

Police are trying to find the person who allegedly recruited the 88 men

In a statement, police said they were being transported to provide security at polling stations in some constituencies within the Western North Region.

The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation while efforts are underway to find the person who recruited them.

NDC man jailed for inciting violence

YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the National Democratic Congress' Sowutuom Branch, Mohammed Ibrahim, was jailed for inciting violence against some state officials like the Electoral Commission chairperson.

Ibrahim had alleged that the government was recruiting foot soldiers into the police service to disrupt the election.

The Ghana Police Service had placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on Ibrahim when a video of him making the threats went viral.

