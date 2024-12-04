Election 2024: Police Arrest 88 Persons Allegedly Recruited For Election Security In Western North
Have detained 88 individuals who were intercepted on board two Metro Mass Transit buses at Benchema near Asawinso in the Western North Region on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.
Police preliminary investigations indicate that they were allegedly recruited from various locations in the Greater Accra Region to provide election security.
In a statement, police said they were being transported to provide security at polling stations in some constituencies within the Western North Region.
The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation while efforts are underway to find the person who recruited them.
NDC man jailed for inciting violence
YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the National Democratic Congress' Sowutuom Branch, Mohammed Ibrahim, was jailed for inciting violence against some state officials like the Electoral Commission chairperson.
Ibrahim had alleged that the government was recruiting foot soldiers into the police service to disrupt the election.
The Ghana Police Service had placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on Ibrahim when a video of him making the threats went viral.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.