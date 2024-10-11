A Ghanaian man picked a Bolt ride, and he mistakenly transferred a huge sum of money to the driver

When the driver saw it, he tried calling the passenger, then went looking for him to return the money

Several netizens who read the story applauded the Bolt driver for his honesty and also wished him well

A Ghanaian Bolt driver is being lauded for returning all the money that a passenger mistakenly transferred to him after he got out of the vehicle.

The passenger said he needed to transfer money to his partner and paused what he was doing to send the driver the fare at the end of his journey.

Bolt driver Albert Quansah mistakenly receives GH¢38,600 from a passenger and returns it to the owner. Photo credit: Seme Kor (Facebook) & Nippah Dennis (Getty Images)

In a Facebook post, Seme Kor said that after paying Albert Quansah the transportation fare, he unknowingly transferred a huge sum to him instead of his partner.

When he noticed the error, which saw GH¢38,600 sent to the driver, Seme Kor said he called Albert to complain, but Albert had already returned to where he had dropped him off.

“My heart nearly dropped, and I called him with aggression, but he kept his cool and told me he was trying to call me, but my number was busy and that he drove back to the location he dropped me thinking I will be there - I dashed off to the location, and he was truly there waiting for me.”

They sent GH¢15,000 to Seme Kor’s partner, and Albert left his phone and MoMo password behind so the other transfers could be made later.

Seme Kor said he gifted Albert his daily sales of GH¢700 to show his appreciation.

Netizens commend Bolt driver for his honesty

Mansah Bediako Antoh said:

“There are still good people like me out derr oo.. God bless you bro for representing us the good people ❤️❤️❤️❤️We love you”

Felicia Ketorwu wrote:

“Nice one, God bless him”

Margaret Afefa said:

“Wow! He's surely one of 2%good people left on the planet”

See Them wrote:

“Oh yes. Some people truly are not bothered by money at all. You can find them doing other stuffs but not necessary for money”

Nicholas Baningid said:

“I have learned something from this man.... May God help us not to eat what doesn't belong to us...”

Philip Bryant Agamah wrote:

“May the Prosperity Glory of God locate him...Amen”

Ed Edem Keene said:

“The ride hailing app community is proud of him and I'm proud of you too, bruh.”

Man returns GH₵36k mistakenly credited to him

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man returned GH₵36,000 that was erroneously sent to his bank account.

The man said he knew the transfer was a mistake since the description read that the money was meant for a trampoline.

The honest man posted about the wrong transfer on social media and got the sender's attention about the error.

