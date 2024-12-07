The residents of the Odododiodio Constituency were seen queueing at the polling station on Friday night, December 6, 2024, ahead of the election set for the next day on December 7, 2024

Many of the voters in the queue pledged their support for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, as they shouted the party's catchphrase in a video

Many people in the comment section admired the dedication of the voters for queuing the night before the elections

A video of the Odododiodio Constituents queueing on Friday night ahead of the 2024 elections scheduled for Saturday, December 7, has gone viral on social media.

Odododiodio constituents queue on Friday night ahead of Saturday's general election. Image Credit: Getty Images

Odododiodio Constituents queue night before the election

In a viral video, one voter showed his phone's screen to the camera to show the time, which read 7:26 pm, and he noted that he and the other voters were ready.

"NDC, full charge," said the man who showed his phone screen to the camera.

Many of the other voters in the queue were heard shouting, Ɛyɛ Zu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) catchphrase.

One of the voters in the queue hyped the crowd by shouting 'Away' as he mentioned the name of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Meanwhile, Alfred Kotey Ashie is representing the NDC in the Odododiodio parliamentary elections after beating the incumbent NDC MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye in the primaries.

Reactions to the Odododiodio Constituency video

The video got many people admiring the passion and dedication of the Odododiodio constituents in ensuring that they voted.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians reacting to the queue as depicted by a video shared on Instagram by The Ghana Insider:

_anyi.ka said:

"Just as expected. The citizens now are ready for change...🙌👏✨"

impactwithdj said:

"Tomorrow’s match will be hot!"

entity4140 said:

"I guess Ghanaians cannot stand this bad governance anymore 😂."

biggs4eva_ said:

"You guys look like this emoji 😂, you’ll be back again in 2028 to shout so so and so away mboa ba."

osikanii_247 said:

"This NDC, they think they are the only people in Ghana erhh😂😂."

give_thankss said:

"Eii🤣🤣🤣 3y3 real o😂😂😂 I thought we were all joking."

Dr Bawumia casts his ballot

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Bawumia cast his ballot in the early hours of Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the Walewale Constituency.

The NPP flagbearer went through the voting process, and when he was done, he spoke to the media, expressing his optimism about emerging victorious in the 2024 general election.

Dr Bawumia shared a message with all Ghanaians as they went out to vote saying that they should all exercise their franchise and maintain peace to ensure free and fair elections.

