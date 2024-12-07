Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is in hot waters for allegedly sharing food at her constituency

The voters in the queue angrily rejected the food that was packed in a pick-up car in the viral video

Some social media users have blasted the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation for violating the laws of Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian lawyer and member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is the talk of the town after allegedly sharing food at her constituency on election day, December 7, 2024.

A tense situation occurred at a voting station when voters in the Ablekuma West Constituency refused a pick-up truck carrying food packs.

Amid furious protestations, the car was forced to leave the property after the upset throng yelled at the driver.

Ablekuma West voters reject a truck of food alleged to be from Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. Photo credit: @channelone

Source: Instagram

According to the people inside the van, incumbent MP Ursula Owusu-Ekuful sent the food boxes to party officials stationed at the voting location.

Voters, however, saw the gesture as an attempt to influence the election's outcome, which sparked the altercation.

Watch the video below:

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful allegedly shares food to voters

Ghanaians blast Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for sharing food on election day

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

fiifi.fearon stated:

"Good! Very good!".

herosmithj stated:

"Excellent."

jeslovermusic stated:

"People still have energy for this?".

siisi_annan stated:

"They tried it again! This is what happens when law breakers are not punished."

thenana316 stated:

"Vigilante ❤️❤️."

nnfobby stated:

"I see people collecting it."

iam_mariogh stated:

"Well done guys."

nythetraveller stated:

"Why do these politicians do this?".

awaikie stated:

"This my MP 🤦🏼‍♀️."

kploanyicynthia stated:

"Enough of the nonsense."

nanaobotuo stated:

"People are bold these days paa oh,wow!."

kwabenatylor stated:

"Change will come but it will take time."

NPP agents NDC of setting up cameras

In a viral video trending online, some New Patriotic Party agents have accused the NDC party agents of setting up cameras to monitor elections in the Tema East Constituency.

Watch the video below:

NAPO dons white designer outfits to vote

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the running mate of the NPP Dr Mattew Opoku-Prempeh who stepped out in a stylish white outfit to vote at the Manhyia South district in the Ashanti Region.

The medical doctor styled his look with designer sunglasses as he smiled for the media crew.

Some social media users have commented on NAPO's elegant outfit in the viral video trending on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh