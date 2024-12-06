A fake NPP supporter spotted at the NPP's final Possibilities Victory Rally has gone viral on social media after pledging her support for the NDC

In the video, the JoyNews journalist asked her which of the policies of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stood out for her, to which she responded by saying, Ɛyɛ Zu, the slogan of the NDC

The viral video got many people laughing hard as they called for the young lady to be protected at all cost

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter disguised as a New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter was discovered at the latter's final Possibilities Victory Rally.

The NPP's rally was held on December 5, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate and was attended by a large crowd.

NDC supporter disguised as NPP spotted at NPP's final rally, testifies in video. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana and @joynewsontv

Fake NPP supporter spotted at a rally

In the video posted on Joy News's social media pages, one of their journalists interviewed some NPP supporters at their rally.

The journalist then encountered a fake NPP supporter wearing the party's Bawumia-branded T-shirt and scarf.

The journalist asked the young lady which of Dr Bawumia's policies stood out to her and would make her vote for him.

The lady hesitated in responding to the interviewer's question and asked her whether she wanted to know the truth.

The interviewer responded in the affirmative, and the fake NPP supporter exclaimed in a soft voice that she did not have much to say but hinted that she was for an NDC supporter. She exclaimed in a soft voice, "Ɛyɛ Zu," which is the slogan of the NDC.

"I will be in trouble for saying this but Ɛyɛ Zu," the lady said and walked away from the cameras.

Reactions to the fake NPP supporter's video

The viral video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they called for the protection of the young lady.

Others also opened up about the benefits of being at the rally of the NPP rather than that of their close contender, NDC.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

darryl_papa said:

"I love her voice tho 😂😂😂😂 some people are wise oo"

kk_duah said:

"Protect the lady 😂😂😂"

terrydebrah said:

"3ye Zussible 😂"

mr_d_hocky said:

"Professor Mills Evolution is happening 🔥💯"

stunner_one said:

"Eeeeiiiii this woman must leave there fast ooo 😂😂😂😂"

odamea._ said:

"Fear voters o 😂 Ɛyɛ Zu wati ✊🏾"

el_roi0108 said:

"The best rally to attend is NPP's...goodies will flow and then make your decision later"

Young NPP supporter trashes free SHS

YEN.com.gh reported that a young NPP supporter earned the respect of many Ghanaians when he highlighted the challenges of Akufo-Addo's free SHS policy.

During a live interview at the NPP's final Possibilities Victory Rally, the young man who was rocking a branded Bawumia and NPP T-shirt expressed his displeasure about the policy as he was a beneficiary.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section applauded the final SHS for speaking up about the challenges of the education policy.

