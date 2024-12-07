Ghanaians eagerly turned out early on December 7, 2024, to vote in the general elections, with some queuing as early as 1:00 AM

Some voters said they came early to avoid the long queues and rush that often happens getting to the closing time of the polls

The election features 13 presidential candidates, including nine from political parties and four independent hopefuls

Many Ghanaians have looked forward to December 7, 2024, so they exercise their franchise in the general elections.

Some did not sleep to their full capacity as they woke up earlier than usual to join the queue and vote so they could go about their regular businesses.

Many Ghanaians leave their homes at dawn to queue and vote in the general elections.

In some images and videos shared on social media, some voters were already at their polling centres by 1:00 am.

In Ashaiman, for instance, voters started queuing by 1 a.m. At the Abeka E.P. Church Polling Center in Okaikwei Central Constituency, voters were already in line as early as 4:23 a.m.

In a video, an elderly man from Tema West Constituency told Accra-based ChannelOne TV that he did not want to encounter long queues, hence his reason for coming early.

“I want to come and vote so I can go home and rest. I don’t want anybody to come and push me. I am the only person, so I don’t want any problems. I came here around 4 O’clock.”

There are thirteen presidential hopefuls in the 2024 election. Nine of the Presidential Candidates are representatives of political parties, while four are independent candidates.

Presidential Candidates sign peace pact

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presidential candidates and representatives signed a peace pact ahead of the December 7 polls.

The signing was done at the Kempinski Hotel.

Stakeholders from the National Peace Council and the Institute of Democratic Governance were present at the signing of the peace pact.

Global Infoanalytics predicts elections

In another story, Global InfoAnalytics predicted the 2024 elections, and many expressed their shock.

The prediction showed that Alan Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako will perform better than expected.

It, however, maintained that John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress would win 52.2% of the vote, and the party would win 150 seats in Parliament.

