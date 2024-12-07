Global site navigation

One Dead, Another Injured In Shooting Incident At Nyankpala, Four Arrested
by  Cornerlis Affre 1 min read

One person has been confirmed dead in a shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region.

According to police reports, the shooting incident occurred as a result of an electoral dispute.

Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They are Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mahammed.

An injured person has also been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment, and the deceased has been admitted to the morgue.

