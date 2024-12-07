One Dead, Another Injured In Shooting Incident At Nyankpala, Four Arrested

One person has been confirmed dead in a shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region.

According to police reports, the shooting incident occurred as a result of an electoral dispute.

Police says a man has died in a shooting incident at Tolon constituency

Meanwhile, four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They are Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mahammed.

An injured person has also been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment, and the deceased has been admitted to the morgue.

