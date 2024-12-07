One person has been arrested at Okaikwei South for verbally attacking an EC official in the ongoing elections

According to a ChannelOne TV report, the person was also nabbed with a pistol, breaching the electoral rules

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed in the man reported to be an NDC polling agent

A tense situation unfolded at a polling station in Okaikwei South during the 2024 elections as a man was arrested for allegedly insulting an Electoral Commission (EC) official.

The man, who is reportedly an NDC polling agent, also had a pistol in his possession. According to a ChannelOne TV report, the man engaged in a verbal altercation with an EC official at the polling station before the election began, disrupting preparations for the polls.

Fortunately, police officers at the polling station intervened and restored calm. Upon receiving a tip-off, they searched the man and found the pistol.

He was then whisked away by police officers from the polling station.

Ghana votes across the country

Ghana is going to the polls today, December 7, 2024. Eligible voters across the country are expected to cast their votes. Before the election, stakeholders advocated for free and fair elections. However, such activities can potentially impugn the credibility of the elections.

