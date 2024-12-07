Security officers arrested a young man at a polling station for allegedly taking a picture of his ballot in exchange for money

The suspect refused to hand over his phone to the security personnel present, denying the accusation, and caused a scene at the polling station

An EC official intervened and urged calm while the security officers handled the matter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Security officers at a polling station have arrested a young man who is purported to have taken a picture of his ballot for money.

The police and fire officers present at the polling station asked the gentleman for his phone to ascertain the allegation.

Police officers arrest a young man for allegedly taking photos of his ballot paper in exchange for money.

Source: Getty Images

However, in a video on X, the man did not want to hand his phone to them. He kept refusing to give them the phone and denied the allegation.

Other voters around also kept making noise and hooting at the man while the security personnel handled the matter.

An Electoral Commission (EC) official tried to calm everyone down and allow the security personnel present to do their job.

Watch the video below:

Voting disrupted at Okaikwei South

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that some disagreements erupted at the St. Theresa’s School polling station in the Okaikwei South constituency during the 2024 general elections.

This comes after a group of persons, alleged to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was caught with fake printed ballots.

Thumbprinted ballots were seen on the floor as security personnel tried to restore calm and order.

President Akufo-Addo and wife vote

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo voted in the 2024 election.

The President and Mrs Akufo-Addo voted in his hometown, Kyebi, in the Akim Abuakwa South constituency of the Eastern region.

They were accompanied by the area's MP, Samuel Atta Akyea. Many people at the polling station cheered the President and his wife as they cast their ballots.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh