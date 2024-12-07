Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has sent a message to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the election.

The outspoken man of God, in a Facebook post, has appealed to NDC party agents, urging them to be vigilant at the collation centres.

He urged them to verify all results and ensure that nothing untoward happens.

"Now that votes are being counted and all signs show who is on the path to victory. We must ensure that the people's will is not stolen this time. The public should use their phones to record and take pictures of every step of the counting and collation process. Please make sure to document any irregularities or suspicious activities. We will make sure Jean Mensah and her Electoral Commission remain transparent."

NDC should verify all results independently using their parallel vote tabulation tools and share real-time updates with supporters to keep everyone informed and confident before they twist the results. Do not let the presence of security forces intimidate you. Ghana’s democracy depends on your vigilance and courage. This election in Ghana is about protecting the truth and securing the future of our nation. The will of the people is respected."

