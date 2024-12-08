NDC Parliamentary Candidate Ousts NPP's Nelson Kyeremeh From Berekum East Seat
1 min read
Nelson Kyeremeh, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of parliament for Berekum East, has reportedly lost his seat.
Nelson Kyeremeh lost his seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Elder Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Authors:
Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked with Myjoyonline.com for four years and was previously a radio host and news editor at RadioGIJ. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh
Tags: