NDC Parliamentary Candidate Ousts NPP's Nelson Kyeremeh From Berekum East Seat
Ghana

by  Cornerlis Affre 1 min read

Nelson Kyeremeh, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of parliament for Berekum East, has reportedly lost his seat.

Nelson Kyeremeh lost his seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Elder Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh.

