5 Cars Ghanaians Can Buy With GH₵40,000 and Below in 2026
- Several used cars in Ghana’s 2026 market are still available for GH₵40,000 and below
- Ben Kwanpah advised buyers to focus on the condition of a vehicle instead of its appearance or brand name
- Buyers are encouraged to inspect the engine, gearbox, suspension, and documents before making payment
Buying a car in Ghana has become more expensive in recent years, but that does not mean owning a vehicle is completely out of reach for people on a limited budget.
While newer imports often cost well over GH₵100,000, there are still several used vehicles on the market that can be purchased for GH₵40,000 or less.
Many of these cars are older models, but they continue to attract buyers because of their reliability, fuel economy, and relatively affordable maintenance costs.
For first-time car owners, students, and small business operators, these vehicles can provide a practical way to get around without spending a fortune.
Toyota Corolla (1992–1999)
The Toyota Corolla remains one of the most trusted vehicles on Ghanaian roads. Older models can still be found within the GH₵25,000 to GH₵40,000 price range, depending on condition. Its reputation for durability and easy maintenance has made it a favourite among drivers for decades.
Watch a YouTube video of the Toyota Corolla 1999 model below:
Another advantage is the availability of spare parts. Whether in Accra, Kumasi, Tema or Takoradi, finding replacement parts for a Corolla is usually not difficult.
Daewoo Matiz (2006–2010)
The Daewoo Matiz is one of the cheapest cars to buy and maintain in Ghana. Despite its compact size, it is practical for daily commuting and city driving.
Most used examples sell between GH₵25,000 and GH₵38,000. Its fuel-efficient engine is one of the reasons many first-time buyers continue to consider it when shopping on a tight budget.
Hyundai Atos (1999–2008)
The Hyundai Atos is another small vehicle that offers affordable transportation. While it may not be the most powerful car on the road, it is known for its simplicity and low running costs.
Depending on the condition and mileage, buyers can still find some models below GH₵40,000 in the local market.
Kia Rio (2001–2006)
For buyers looking for something slightly bigger, the Kia Rio remains an option worth considering. It provides more cabin space than many small hatchbacks while still staying within an affordable price range.
Watch a YouTube video of the 2006 Kia Rio below:
Well-maintained older models can occasionally be found around the GH₵35,000 to GH₵40,000 mark.
Chevrolet Spark (2010–2012)
The Chevrolet Spark offers a more modern appearance than many vehicles in this price category. Its compact size makes it ideal for city driving and parking in busy areas.
Although prices vary, some older models can still be found close to the GH₵40,000 budget, especially when buying locally used vehicles.
Table: Affordable cars Ghanaians can buy for GH₵40,000 and below
Vehicle
Model years
Estimated price range (GH₵)
Toyota Corolla
1992–1999
25,000 – 40,000
Daewoo Matiz
2006–2010
25,000 – 38,000
Hyundai Atos
1999–2008
20,000 – 40,000
Kia Rio
2001–2006
35,000 – 40,000
Chevrolet Spark
2010–2012
38,000 – 45,000
What buyers should prioritise
Automobile enthusiast Ben Kwanpah believes buyers working with a budget of GH₵40,000 or less should focus more on the condition of a vehicle than its badge or appearance.
According to him, many older vehicles can still provide years of reliable service if they have been properly maintained.
He advises prospective buyers to inspect the engine, transmission, suspension, and electrical components before making a purchase.
"Some people are attracted by a shiny exterior, but what matters most is what is under the bonnet," he noted.
Kwanpah also recommends taking any vehicle for a professional inspection before payment, stressing that spending a little on checks could save buyers thousands of cedis in future repairs.
Prices of Trotro cars in Ghana
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some older trotro buses remain useful for transport owners who want affordable commercial vehicles.
Drivers have different options depending on budget, route, and maintenance strength, with prices showing why a name is not the only factor.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.