Several used cars in Ghana’s 2026 market are still available for GH₵40,000 and below

Ben Kwanpah advised buyers to focus on the condition of a vehicle instead of its appearance or brand name

Buyers are encouraged to inspect the engine, gearbox, suspension, and documents before making payment

Buying a car in Ghana has become more expensive in recent years, but that does not mean owning a vehicle is completely out of reach for people on a limited budget.

Looking for a car? These 5 options cost GH₵40,000 or less. Image credit: Freepik, Netcarshow, cars.co.za

Source: UGC

While newer imports often cost well over GH₵100,000, there are still several used vehicles on the market that can be purchased for GH₵40,000 or less.

Many of these cars are older models, but they continue to attract buyers because of their reliability, fuel economy, and relatively affordable maintenance costs.

For first-time car owners, students, and small business operators, these vehicles can provide a practical way to get around without spending a fortune.

Toyota Corolla (1992–1999)

The Toyota Corolla remains one of the most trusted vehicles on Ghanaian roads. Older models can still be found within the GH₵25,000 to GH₵40,000 price range, depending on condition. Its reputation for durability and easy maintenance has made it a favourite among drivers for decades.

Watch a YouTube video of the Toyota Corolla 1999 model below:

Another advantage is the availability of spare parts. Whether in Accra, Kumasi, Tema or Takoradi, finding replacement parts for a Corolla is usually not difficult.

Daewoo Matiz (2006–2010)

The Daewoo Matiz is one of the cheapest cars to buy and maintain in Ghana. Despite its compact size, it is practical for daily commuting and city driving.

Most used examples sell between GH₵25,000 and GH₵38,000. Its fuel-efficient engine is one of the reasons many first-time buyers continue to consider it when shopping on a tight budget.

Hyundai Atos (1999–2008)

The Hyundai Atos is another small vehicle that offers affordable transportation. While it may not be the most powerful car on the road, it is known for its simplicity and low running costs.

Depending on the condition and mileage, buyers can still find some models below GH₵40,000 in the local market.

Kia Rio (2001–2006)

For buyers looking for something slightly bigger, the Kia Rio remains an option worth considering. It provides more cabin space than many small hatchbacks while still staying within an affordable price range.

Watch a YouTube video of the 2006 Kia Rio below:

Well-maintained older models can occasionally be found around the GH₵35,000 to GH₵40,000 mark.

Chevrolet Spark (2010–2012)

The Chevrolet Spark offers a more modern appearance than many vehicles in this price category. Its compact size makes it ideal for city driving and parking in busy areas.

Although prices vary, some older models can still be found close to the GH₵40,000 budget, especially when buying locally used vehicles.

Table: Affordable cars Ghanaians can buy for GH₵40,000 and below

Vehicle Model years Estimated price range (GH₵) Toyota Corolla 1992–1999 25,000 – 40,000 Daewoo Matiz 2006–2010 25,000 – 38,000 Hyundai Atos 1999–2008 20,000 – 40,000 Kia Rio 2001–2006 35,000 – 40,000 Chevrolet Spark 2010–2012 38,000 – 45,000

What buyers should prioritise

Automobile enthusiast Ben Kwanpah believes buyers working with a budget of GH₵40,000 or less should focus more on the condition of a vehicle than its badge or appearance.

According to him, many older vehicles can still provide years of reliable service if they have been properly maintained.

He advises prospective buyers to inspect the engine, transmission, suspension, and electrical components before making a purchase.

"Some people are attracted by a shiny exterior, but what matters most is what is under the bonnet," he noted.

Kwanpah also recommends taking any vehicle for a professional inspection before payment, stressing that spending a little on checks could save buyers thousands of cedis in future repairs.

YEN.com.gh looks at affordable commercial trotro buses between GH₵90k and GH₵150k. Image credit: The Business & Financial Times, Adom_frames and furniture, Carxus

Source: Getty Images

Prices of Trotro cars in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some older trotro buses remain useful for transport owners who want affordable commercial vehicles.

Drivers have different options depending on budget, route, and maintenance strength, with prices showing why a name is not the only factor.

Source: YEN.com.gh