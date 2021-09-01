Bride steals show at her wedding with amazing Shaku Shaku and waist dance moves

A beautiful bride in native wear got many people gushing as she showcased great dance moves at her wedding

The lady along with her bridesmaids made good use of their wear apparatus as she did waist and shaku shaku dance moves in beautiful fashion

Guests were left awestruck as they hailed the lady and her entourage

A bride was the star of her wedding occasion as she dazzled everyone with her dance skills.

It was not just the beautiful native outfit of the bride that made the dancing more adorable to watch but how she synchronized with her bridesmaids.

She managed the dance floor well Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @maxwelljennings

Source: UGC

In a video shared on Instagram by @maxwelljennings, the bride surrounded by her bridesmaids did great shaku shaku moves and went in a slow-motion while rolling her waist in rhythm with the song blazing in the background.

Her bridesmaids in an organized fashion complemented her moves by replicating them in different styles.

People present at the wedding couldn't help but stare in utter amazement while some rained cash on the dancing bride.

Watch the video:

Many people gush

@luvaaxaj reacted:

"Such a beauty, seems like shaku shaku is her fav dance move"

@arielljxoxo said:

"If watching these videos don’t make you cheese from ear to ear and your heart smile then I don’t know what will! ❤️❤️❤️"

@jumibabie commented:

"Aaaayyyye‼️ Titi @iamtitilayo_ tun gbe de (Titi has come again) pelu moves, now in native attire. As if the dance moves at the reception were not fire you now came to #pawon (kill dem) in native wear

"You want to break the internet ni? We need dance lessons from Titi on how to finish dem and slay dance moves on our big day. You got it girl ‼️God bless your union love Happy married life"

@de_promiss wrote:

"It looks like all the brides you film go for dance classes cause me I don’t understand oo. They are all so good. Me that will love to call you for my wedding, how I wan take learn all this dance na "

Bride dazzles guest with dance moves mat her wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a bride had thrilled guests at wedding with fine dance skills.

When the woman danced, everybody fell behind her and became backup dancers and performers. Nobody could measure up to her energy. She really came prepared.

Name the dance moves rocking the Nigerian/African hip-hop industry. The lady did everything and perfectly so. She is a delight to watch.

At a point, her husband tried to match her moves but quickly fell back when he realised the woman was in a monster-energy mode.

Source: Yen.com.gh