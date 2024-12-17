The Opposition Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has pushed against the government's plans to acquire new ships for the Ghana Navy

The government was hoping to acquire the new ships from France at a cost of €140 million with an IMF loan

However, Dr Ato Forson stressed that the proposal was unnecessary and should be left for the incoming government to consider

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has strongly pushed against the government’s plan to procure ships for the Ghana Navy at a whopping cost of €140 million.

Addressing Parliament on December 16, 2024, Dr Forson said the proposal was unnecessary and ill-timed.

Opoosition Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the outgoing government should not burden the incoming government with even more debt.

He said taking into consideration the already dire economic situation the country was in, imposing such an undue financial burden on the incoming government was untenable.

According to JoyNews, he further explained that the acquisition would add $350 million in debt to Ghana’s already existing debt.

Dr Forson was emphatic that the Opposition would vehemently resist any attempts to secure tax waivers or loans linked to the transactions.

He argued that Ghana’s economic stability must be protected and thus moves that could limit the fiscal options available to the next administration should be halted immediately.

The Opposition leader said there was the need for prudent financial management and that decisions made in the final months of the current government should not cause jeopardy to the incoming government.

Dr Forson stressed that if the acquisition of the ships is considered extremely important to the state, the current government should relinquish that responsibility to the incoming government to complete.

Sam George warns against new contracts

YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, warned that the incoming Mahama administration will not honour contracts signed between the December 7 election and the January 7 presidential inauguration.

He said the contracts signed between that period and backdated would also be quashed without exception.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Sam George alleged he had noticed attempts to finalise certain contracts on the Ghana.gov platform.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh