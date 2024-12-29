Police Gun Down Suspected Armed Robber On Wenchi-Wa Highway

The Police in Wenchi in the Bono Region have shot and killed a suspected armed robber in a shootout on the Wenchi-Wa Highway.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, December 28, 2024, at around 3:40 am.

The police says the suspected armed robbers engaged in a gun fight with a police patrol team on the highway.

Source: Getty Images

According to police reports, four armed suspects engaged in a gunfight with a police patrol team.

Graphic Online reported that the suspected robbers had allegedly opened fire on the officers when the patrol team arrived at the scene.

The police returned fire and succeeded in neutralising one of the robbers, while the remaining three escaped into the bush.

The police found a locally manufactured single-barrel gun, six BB cartridges, cash and a student bag containing two Itel mobile phones and a power bank.

The police believe the items may have been stolen.

The scene of the incident had been a hotspot for robbery incidents in the area.

The police said it had received information about armed persons attacking commuters near Awisa, a farming community in Wenchi.

The police said the robbers had just finished robbing passengers in a Sprinter minibus and a Yutong bus when the patrol team arrived.

Concerning the three escapees, the police said it had launched a manhunt.

Source: YEN.com.gh