Four persons have been taken into police custody for their alleged involvement in a cocoa smuggling operation at Kwahu Nketepa in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

The National Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Task Force effected the arrest with the help of the Nketepa community watchdog committee.

The National Anti-Cocoa smuggling Task Force says the suspects were loading bags of cocoa onto a canoe when they were apprehended.

Source: UGC

Following the arrests, two KIA trucks loaded with 400 bags of cocoa meant to be smuggled into Togo were seized.

The four suspects, including a driver and his assistant, were offloading the cocoa bags onto a waiting canoe for transportation when the joint team pounced on them.

The Assembly Member for Nketepa Electoral Area, Bosu Yaw, urged the government to support the community watchdog committee in enhancing its surveillance and monitoring efforts.

The team lead of the Nketepa Watchdog Committee, Anthony Ablor, also called for closer collaboration with security agencies to help protect the community.

According to him, armed robbery gangs and armed smugglers in the area pose a daily threat to community members.

Between May and June 2024, the National Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Taskforce, through its intensified surveillance, arrested over 20 people and confiscated thousands of cocoa bags in the Kwahu enclave that were being shipped to neighbouring Togo.

Source: YEN.com.gh