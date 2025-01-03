The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has justified the controversial 2017 banking sector crisis and the actions taken by the central bank to reshape the country’s fiscal space.

In an interview on JoyNews, Dr Ernest Addison stated that revoking banking licenses was critical to restoring stability and confidence in the sector.

TRhe BoG Governor, Ernest Addison says the banking sector cleanup was necessary to ensure the stability and trust of the banking sector.

He said he had inherited a banking sector that functioned like a Ponzi scheme, contributing to low confidence in financial institutions.

He said the phenomenon could not have been corrected without the revocation of banking licenses.

BoG Governor highlights malpractices in the sector

Dr Ernest Addison gave a grim glimpse of the situation that had led to the banking sector crisis.

He noted that some bank shareholders used depositors’ money to run their personal businesses.

Some funds were also put into brick-and-mortar investments, which weren’t liquid enough to meet withdrawal demands.

He described the malpractices as a total disregard for banking rules and hence the need for the cleanup.

The banking sector cleanup

The banking sector cleanup was triggered by the collapse of UT Bank and Capital Bank in August 2017.

Soon, the Bank of Ghana took steps to revoke the licenses of poorly managed banking institutions, including GN Bank, thus paving the way for stronger and better-governed banks.

Dr Ernest Addison further disclosed that the International Monetary Fund was critical in addressing the crisis.

He noted that he had discovered that the IMF had engaged the Mahama administration, raising red flags about the banking sector crisis. Still, nothing had been done to resolve the situation.

He disclosed that implementing the banking sector cleanup had become a requirement to continue the IMF programme when he took office.

BoG boss is proud of the cleanup

Dr Ernest Addison said that despite all the controversies that had arisen as a result of the cleanup exercise, he was proud the BoG had achieved such an admirable feat.

He noted that the BoG received an international award for the effective cleanup process, and the sector has since drastically improved.

He said the remaining banks are well-capitalised and comply with stronger corporate governance standards.

He said they are also well-managed and supervised.

