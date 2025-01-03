A video of the founder and leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, on a visit to traders at Kantamanto after the inferno has surfaced online

Cheddar donated a whopping GH¢50,000 to the victims of the accident and called on Ghanaians to help rebuild the market

The traders, although devastated by their losses, were relieved after receiving the donation

Nana Kwame Bediako, founder and leader of the New Force Movement, has visited the victims of the Kantamanto fire outbreak.

Cheddar, the first presidential candidate in the just-ended elections to visit the market after the incident, made a wholesome donation of GH¢50,000.

Nana Kwame Bediako donates to support victims of Kantamanto fire. Image source: Nana Kwame Bediako

Source: Facebook

In a video signed by YEN.com.gh, the New Force leader sympathised with the incident's victims and promised to help them rebuild the market.

He also called on Ghanaians to aid the affected victims with any form of support.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh