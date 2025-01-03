Akufo-Addo Commiserates With Victims Of Devastating Kantamanto Market Fire

President Akufo-Addo has commiserated with traders who had been affected by the devastating market fire at Accra Kantamanto

The fire at Kantamanto had blazed through the market in the early hours of January 2, 2025, destroying hundreds of stalls and shops

Akufo-Addo assured traders that the government would investigate the cause of the fire and implement preventive measures against future fires

President Akufo-Addo has reacted to the recent devastating Kantamanto market fire in the Greater Accra Region.

The fire, which blazed through the market in the early hours of January 2, 2025, destroyed numerous stalls and shops and distressed thousands of traders.

President Akufo-Addo says the government will help Kantamanto Market traders to rebuild their lives.

In his final State of the Nation Address in Parliament on January 3, 2025, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the devastating impact of the fire on the livelihoods of the affected traders and their dependents.

He assured them that the government would afford them all the necessary support to rebuild their businesses and recover from the tragedy.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the victims of the fire and called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to unite in solidarity to support the traders during their trying time.

Akufo-Addo revealed that the government has pledged to investigate the cause of the fire and implement preventive measures to stall the recurrence of future market fires.

Fire incident at Kantamanto Market

A devastating fire destroyed Kantamanto Market in Accra's Central Business District, displacing hundreds of traders.

Reports indicated that nearly the entire market was reduced to ashes. The fire started around 1 am on January 2, 2025.

The Ghana National Fire Service first responded to the distress call with five fire trucks from Makola, Greater Accra Regional Headquarters, National Headquarters, Flagstaff House, and Parliament House to combat the blaze.

The Electricity Company of Ghana had to cut power supply to the area to facilitate firefighting.

Three additional fire tenders from Circle, Trade Fair, and Dansoman were also dispatched to assist, bringing the total to eight appliances after about an hour of fighting the fire.

The service ended up with 13 tenders fighting the fire.

About 12 hours after the blaze started, a fire service spokesperson, Alex King Nartey, told YEN.com.gh that the fire was close to being brought under control.

"It is well under control. There is no casualty. We are doing what we call salvaging and overhauling to make sure the fire is totally eradicated, and there is no room for re-ignition."

Fire incident at Saglemi housing project

YEN.com.gh reported that this incident came after the fire service successfully extinguished a fire that broke out at the Saglemi Housing project late last year.

The fire engulfed five 40-foot containers previously used as offices for the contractors on-site.

After being alerted of the fire, the Sege and Devtraco Fire Stations firefighters arrived promptly. After over three hours of intense firefighting, the fire was brought under control.

The Fire Service subsequently said it had commenced investigations into the incident.

