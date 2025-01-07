John Dumelo spoke to TV3 ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Parliament and how he planned to handle being a parliamentarian for the first time

The MP-elect for Ayawaso West Wugon said that he was looking forward to the experience and saw it as a learning curve

The actor-turned-politician emerged victorious during the 2024 December election as he beat Maa Lydia on the ticket of the NDC

Member of Parliament-elect for Ayawaso West Wuogon John Dumelo is preparing for his first term in Ghana’s Parliament.

Speaking to TV3 ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Parliament, Dumelo outlined his plans for the new role, describing it as an opportunity to learn and grow while representing his constituents. He said:

"We are here to learn. We will make mistakes, but we will definitely make a mark in the 9th Parliament."

How John Dumelo won the election

Dumelo’s victory in the December 2024 general election was historic. He became the first National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in 24 years. He secured 40,561 votes, defeating the incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who received 27,377 votes.

The inauguration of the 9th Parliament will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, will also be sworn in on the same day at the Black Star Square in Accra. Mahama’s return to power follows his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

John Mahama's victory marks his second stint as president, having enjoyed power from 2012 to 2016 before being booted out by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the NPP. His return to power has been regarded by many as historic.

John Dumelo excites Ghanaians

Ato Forson named Majority Leader

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson made history as it was agreed upon that he was to be the Majority Leader of the Ninth Parliament in Ghana's Fourth Republic.

YEN.com.gh reported that he was nominated and appointed after a caucus meeting was held. The meeting came after the Eighth Parliament was dissolved.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member Of Parliament for Ellembelle, will support Dr Ato Forson as the Deputy Majority Leader. The pair are expected to leave an indelible mark on Ghana's Parliament.

