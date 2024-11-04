Leading figures in the 2024 Ghanaian election race have taken part in a 2024 Peace Campaign Event

The event was organised by members of the clergy as well as the National Chief Imam's office

NDC flagbearer John Mahama and NPP running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh spoke at the event

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama and New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh have committed to a peaceful election during an event organised by the clergy and the National Chief Imam.

Leading candidates in the 2024 election, Dr Matthew Prempeh and John Mahama are committing to peace. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The event at the State House forecourt saw Prempeh deliver a peace message on behalf of NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.

Daily Guide reported that he highlighted the NPP’s nation-building approach and reaffirmed the NPP’s resolve to prioritise Ghana’s peace and unity.

Mahama also addressed the gathering, calling for an end to the militarisation of elections while urging the Electoral Commission to remain impartial.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring justice during electoral processes.

"We must not forget that true peace cannot exist without justice. We must all relentlessly pursue a just society where every Ghanaian feels secure and valued."

13 presidential candidates expected for polls

The presidential ballot is expected to have 13 candidates who were recently approved to contest the 2024 presidential elections.

Four independent candidates are contesting the polls, including Alan Kyerematen and Nana Kwame Bediako.

The leading candidates, Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and John Dramani Mahama of the NDC were approved.

The complete list of approved candidates can be viewed here.

11 presidential aspirants were disqualified from contesting the election because they failed to correct errors on their nomination forms.

39 persons initially picked up nomination forms to contest the 2024 general election.

Electoral Commission suspends printing of ballot papers

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission suspended printing of the ballot papers for the 2024 general election.

This decision was made in response to the death of Akua Donkor, the Ghana Freedom Party's presidential candidate.

Donkor was set to make her fourth attempt to be president and was number three on the ballot at the time of her death.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh