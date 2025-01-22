Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment nominee George Opare-Addo affirmed his membership in the Freemasons during his vetting

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, posed a question on the issue during the vetting session

Opare-Addo is a lawyer, local government official, business executive, and an executive of the National Democratic Congress

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment nominee George Opare-Addo openly affirmed his membership in the Freemasons.

This issue came up during his vetting for the portfolio on January 22.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, also a freemason, posed a question on the matter during the vetting session, asking him if he was mason and who he put his trust in.

Opare-Addo answered in the affirmative,e saying he put his trust in "the grand architect of the universe."

Opare-Addo is a lawyer, local government official and business executive.

His political activism and organisational skills earned him the position of National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, a role he has held since 2018.

He is also a former Municipal Chief Executive for the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly.

Freemasonry in Ghana

According to the Ghana Lodge, Freemasonry came to Ghana in the mid-1800s with Lodges operating variously under the authority of the English, Irish and Scottish Grand Lodges. These Grand Lodges eventually formed administrative Districts and a Province in Ghana.

There are about 5 million Freemasons around the world. They include teachers, clergymen, Traditional Rulers, public servants, traders, judges, statesmen, farmers and generally men from every walk of life.

Freemasonry remains among the world’s largest non-religious, non-political, fraternal and charitable organisations.

Its members come from all walks of life and meet as equals, irrespective of their faith, ethnic group or societal position.

The most important contribution of Freemasonry to any society is inherent in what members call "The Character of a Freemason".

The Freemasons Society of Ghana’s members have, in the past, kicked against the harmful practices associated with it.

They have been compelled to deny allegations that their organisation is a cult, and instead said they are upstanding members of society.

Otumfuo says he has no regrets about Freemasonry

YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said he has no regrets about his 25-year membership in Freemasonry.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the Grand Patron of the Freemasons' Grand Lodge of Ghana, and he believes the lodge can be immensely beneficial to Ghana.

Despite some earlier doubts, he said he has been satisfied with his time as a Freemason.

Looking forward, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed his commitment to making Freemasonry beneficial to Ghana.

He is also hopeful about the Grand Lodge's future growth and improved dedication from members. He has been an advocate of lodges for women interested in joining the Freemasons.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh