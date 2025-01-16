President John Dramani Mahama has released another batch of ministerial nominees.

National Democratic Congress Youth Organiser George Opare Addo has been selected to head the newly created Ministry for Youth Development and Empowerment.

A statement from the presidency indicated that more experienced names feature in the list, with Haruna Iddrisu nominated as the Education Minister-designate in his latest batch of nominations and Eric Opoku nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture Minister-designate.

Profiles of the nominees

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey is a seasoned legislator and development expert with over 20 years of experience managing projects in governance, health, education, and women's rights. As the Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency, she serves on key parliamentary committees, shaping national policy and advancing gender and community-focused initiatives.

Emelia Arthur is a development specialist with expertise in local governance, natural resource management, and gender inclusion. A former Presidential Staffer, Deputy Regional Minister, and District Chief Executive, she has led policy alignment, capacity-building, and participatory planning initiatives.

Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere is an educationist and management expert with over 20 years of leadership experience in education, governance, and general administration. As a two-term Member of Parliament for the Gomoa East Constituency, he spearheaded development initiatives in the area. He is currently the Executive Director of the Centre for Artisan and Apprentice Developrnent, where he has designed and implemented training programs that have empowered over 5,000 artisans and apprentices.

George Opare-Addo is a lawyer, local government official, business executive, and accomplished party organizer. His political activism and organizational skills earned him the position of National Youth Organizer of the NDC, a role he has held since 2018. He is also a former Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North Municipal Assembly.

Joseph Nelson is a public servant, finance, and economic management expert with extensive experience in business management across Ghana and the UK. In public service, he previously served as the Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

Eric Opoku is a seasoned politician with expertise in law, agriculture, and leadership. With over 12 years of parliamentary experience, he has risen from the back benches to become the Ranking Member on the Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs Committee.

Haruna lddrisu is a politician, lawyer, business magnate, and leader with extensive experience in Ghana's Parliament. He has held roles ranging from Deputy Ranking Member to Majority and Minority Leader in various parliaments under the Fourth Republic. He has also served as Minister for Employment and Labour Relations and Minister for Communications.

Wilbert Petty Brentum is a politician, chartered accountant, local government professional, and mining expert with decades of experience. He has held technical, managerial, and regulatory roles in the mining industry and has also served as an Assembly Member in the Juaboso Electoral Area of the Juaboso District.

Ahmed Ibrahim is a Ghanaian politician and public servant. He holds an MBA in Finance from GIMPA and a BA in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Ghana. Since 2009, he has served as a Member of Parliament, representing Tain and later Banda constituencies, and has held leadership roles such as Deputy Majority and Minority Whip.

Kwame Governs Agbodza is a Ghanaian architect and politician with extensive experience in architectural design and project management. Since 2013, he has been the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, rising through parliamentary ranks as Deputy Ranking Member, Ranking Member, Minority Chief Whip, and now Majority Chief Whip of the 9th Parliament.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie is a politician and creative arts expert with decades of experience in advocacy and youth leadership. As the two-term Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency, she has championed development and community support initiatives. She previously served as Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, where she championed the promotion of Ghanaian culture and tourism through theatre arts, a lifelong passion that has endeared her to Ghanaians at home and abroad.

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare is a lawyer, international relations expert, business executive, and politician with two decades of experience in legal practice and advocacy. She has served at the strategic level on several boards, driving performance in multi-million-dollar companies. As Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, she led initiatives to promote Ghana as a prime tourism destination and fostered collaborations with the creative arts industries.

