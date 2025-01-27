NPP Boycotts TV3, Related Broadcast Platforms Over Alleged Bias
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is boycotting all platforms operated by Media General.
The party accused Media General of bias and unprofessionalism in the media group’s political coverage.
According to a statement from the NPP, it said it had been engaging with Media General since 2023 to address issues of perceived unfair treatment.
It cited an incident on a programme hosted by Keminni Amanor, where a guest made perceived inflammatory remarks about former President Nana Akufo-Addo.
The party believes the host condoned the comments by failing to intervene.
“Strangely, the host did not stop or object to the unwarranted attacks on the former president; she merely laughed them off. She allowed them."
“Despite repeated assurances since 2023, the observed unprofessionalism and unfairness persist."
The party assured its members and the public that this withdrawal would not affect its commitment to holding the government accountable. It further instructed all members of the NPP to comply with the directive until further notice.
Source: YEN.com.gh
