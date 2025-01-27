A video of a young Ghanaian man based abroad narrating his ordeal has surfaced on social media

He noted in his post that he came back to Ghana to surprise his childhood crush only to find out that she had two kids

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post which has since gone viral

A young Ghana man was disappointed after returning from a trip abroad to surprise his childhood friend.

The man, who had been away for several years, had planned a romantic surprise visit, hoping to rekindle their past connection.

Full of suspense, he was eager to meet his longtime friend and tell her about how he'd always felt about her.

However, his hopes were crushed after realising that his crush had two children already. Sharing his story on TikTok, he noted that the incident has left him heartbroken.

