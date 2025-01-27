Ghanaian Man Returns From Abroad To Surprise Crush, Finds Out She Has Two Kids: "I'm Heartbroken"
- A video of a young Ghanaian man based abroad narrating his ordeal has surfaced on social media
- He noted in his post that he came back to Ghana to surprise his childhood crush only to find out that she had two kids
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post which has since gone viral
A young Ghana man was disappointed after returning from a trip abroad to surprise his childhood friend.
The man, who had been away for several years, had planned a romantic surprise visit, hoping to rekindle their past connection.
Full of suspense, he was eager to meet his longtime friend and tell her about how he'd always felt about her.
However, his hopes were crushed after realising that his crush had two children already. Sharing his story on TikTok, he noted that the incident has left him heartbroken.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh