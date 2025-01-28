President of Ghana John Mahama has been petitioned to sack the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa

President John Mahama has been petitioned to dismiss Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa from office.

The petition from a resident of the Volta Region also called for the removal of her two deputies Samuel Tetteh and Dr Bossman Eric Asare.

3News reported that the petitioner also wanted an additional commission member, Dr Peter Appiahene, removed from office.

The petition filed on January 27, 2025, cited a breach of fundamental human rights under Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution.

It also claimed 'incompetence, bias, actions and inactions that undermined public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of the Commission' contrary to Articles 23 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution.

The petition cited the disenfranchisement of voters in the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) in the Guan district during the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The Electoral Commission has previously denied claims that it deliberately disenfranchised the people in the Guan district.

“For over four years, the people of SALL were deprived of their constitutional right to parliamentary representation, leaving them without a voice in the legislative process," the petition read.

The petition called on President Mahama to act under Article 146 of the Constitution to restore public confidence in the electoral process.

Mensa was appointed as the commission's chairperson on July 23, 2018. She has overseen two general elections since her appointment.

Previous petitions against Jean Mensa

In August 2020, Mensa faced a petition for her removal from the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) because of issues with her declaration of assets. That petition was dismissed by then-President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The President held that though Mensa did not declare her assets before they were flagged by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, she eventually addressed her shortcomings when it was brought to her attention.

In August 2022, the Fix the Country Movement also petitioned former President Akufo-Addo to remove the Electoral Commission boss over the issues of the people in the Guan district.

Mensa's Electoral Commission and 2024 controversy

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the commission had been embroiled in lapses and controversy ahead of the 2024 election.

The current government had in the past accused the commission of trying to rig the 2024 election in favour of the ruling party.

There was even an NDC protest, calling for an audit of the voter register, which was turned down by the Electoral Commission.

Reports of ballot shortfalls, serial number discrepancies, and issues with media accreditation also marred the preparations.

The EC was criticised for releasing the results of the vote days after the election was conceded by the NPP presidential hopeful.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

