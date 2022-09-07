Captain Smart has been dragged to court for making comments deemed defamatory on his TV show

Paul Adom-Otchere and Francis Asenso-Boakye say in separate suits that the outspoken journalist disparaged their reputation by suggesting that they were corrupt

They are each demanding GH¢10 million in damages from the broadcaster, along with other things, to compensate for the harm done to their hard-earned reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society

Outspoken broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been hit with a double whammy of separate defamation suits.

Captain Smart is accused of making corruption-related comments deemed defamatory by two Nana Akufo-Addo appointees – Paul Adom Otchere and Francis Asenso-Boakye.

Joined to suit is the media organisation Captain Smart works for, Media General Ghana Limited.

Details Of Paul Adom-Otchere’s Defamation Suit

Paul Adom-Otchere, a broadcaster and Board Chair of the Ghana Airports Company, is demanding GH¢10 million and other things to compensate him for the damages caused to his reputation following alleged comments made against him by Captain Smart on Onua FM/TV.

The host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV claims that on August 26, 2022, Captain Smart made defamatory comments against him and called him a corrupt journalist.

Mr Adom-Otchere claims the comments tarnished his image and lowered his reputation in the eyes of right-thinking people in society.

The suit filed at the High Court alleged further that Captain Smart’s disparaging remarks have made him appear contemptible before his peers and other right-thinking persons.

He wants the court to grant “damages in the sum of 10 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by 1st Defendant on Onua TV and Onua FM.”

He also wants the court to grant “compensatory damages for the damage done to his reputation and aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the defamatory words.”

He is also begging the court to force Captain Smart and his media organisation to retract and apologise for the comments.

Details Of Asenso-Boakye’s Defamation Suit

In a similar suit, Minister for Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye, wants the court to punish Captain Smart for alleging that while he was Chief of Staff, he blocked the transfer of staff from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Lawyers for the Bantama MP claimed they wrote asking for an apology and retraction from Captain Smart but stood his ground and failed to do so.

He is also demanding GH¢10 million as compensation for the harm done to his reputation.

Adom-Otchere Schools Captain Smart On Geopolitics

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana Show has taunted his colleague journalist, Captain Smart, for his limited knowledge of history and geopolitics.

According to him, the Onua TV morning show host engages in insults and name-calling instead of dedicating time to abreast himself.

On the Monday edition of Onua Maakye, Captain Smart took Paul Adom-Otchere on for defending the role of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s Databank as Ghana’s transactional advisor.

