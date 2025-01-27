Ghanaian Man Laments Over Funeral Jollof: "It's Too Small"
A Ghanaian man’s humorous complaint about the portion size of jollof rice served at a funeral has surfaced on social media.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The man, who attended the ceremony expecting a hearty plate of the much-loved dish, expressed his disappointment in a video, emphasising that the meal was too small.
In the clip, the man is seen holding a takeaway pack with a visibly small serving of jollof rice, accompanied by a single piece of meat.
Shaking his head in dismay, he called on the government to institute measures to regulate the size of meals served at events, especially funerals.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh