A Ghanaian man’s humorous complaint about the portion size of jollof rice served at a funeral has surfaced on social media.

The man, who attended the ceremony expecting a hearty plate of the much-loved dish, expressed his disappointment in a video, emphasising that the meal was too small.

In the clip, the man is seen holding a takeaway pack with a visibly small serving of jollof rice, accompanied by a single piece of meat.

Shaking his head in dismay, he called on the government to institute measures to regulate the size of meals served at events, especially funerals.

