Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called on the Speaker of Parliament to discipline the Acting Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle for perceived derogatory remarks targeted at him.

Annoh-Dompreh and Hardcastle clashed before the long-delayed vetting of Defence Minister-designate, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah on January 28.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Emeafa Hardcastle clashed at an Appointments Committee hearing.

Source: Facebook

The altercation in which she appeared to call the MP a "silly child" was captured in video.

Commenting on the matter on the floor of Parliament, Annoh-Dompreh was enraged about the nature of the exchange and the potential implications of Hardcastle’s comments.

“What has happened to me today can happen to any of you. A lady I have never met in my life, the acting CEO for the Petroleum Commission. I didn’t provoke her in any way suddenly insults were being thrown at me, silly, stupid, useless. Speaker I felt abused and there and then I felt how a man be killed in his own backyard. I reached out to the chair of the committee and reported same matter, members who were with me can corroborate with me."

The Leader of the Women’s Caucus in Parliament and First Deputy Whip of the majority group, Comfort Doyoe, appealed to the Minority Chief Whip to withdraw his application to the Speaker.

Doyoe said she was ready to resolve the matter personally.

Responding to the matter, Bagbin said he would look into the issue and report back to Parliament.

The MP for Tamale South and Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, earlier demanded a public apology and retraction Hardcastle.

Iddrisu condemned her remarks, stating that they were damaging to Annoh-Dompreh’s reputation as an elected Member of Parliament. He, however, urged the Minority Chief Whip not to escalate the situation further.

Source: YEN.com.gh