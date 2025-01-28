The Appointments Committee of Parliament plans to summon activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor to appear before it following allegations of bribery levelled against committee members.

The claims, which have stirred significant public interest, were made ahead of the vetting session for Defence Minister-designate Dr Omane Boamah, held on Tuesday, January 28.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament plans to summon Oliver Barker-Vormawor over bribery claims. Source: Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor/Parliament of Ghana

Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, called the accusations baseless.

