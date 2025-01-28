Appointments Committee To Summon Barker-Vormawor Over Bribery Claims, Sitting Brought To A Halt
The Appointments Committee of Parliament plans to summon activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor to appear before it following allegations of bribery levelled against committee members.
The claims, which have stirred significant public interest, were made ahead of the vetting session for Defence Minister-designate Dr Omane Boamah, held on Tuesday, January 28.
Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, called the accusations baseless.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.