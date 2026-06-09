Former ATU SRC PRO Bernard Abban, a Mechanical Engineering graduate, was reported dead after a car crash at Tema Community 8 on June 7, 2026

CCTV footage of the accident surfaced online, showing a speeding pickup truck striking the pedestrian, who did not survive the impact

Grief deepened after a video emerged showing Abban dancing joyfully at a friend's wedding just a day before the fatal accident

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Ghanaians have been hit with sorrow after a former Student Representative Council (SRC) Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Accra Technical University (ATU), Bernard Abban, was reported dead.

A former Student Representative Council (SRC) Executive at the Accra Technical University, Bernard Abban, reportedly dies in an accident in Tema. Image credit: @temajesusofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, a car crash occurred at Tema Community 8 near Top Pill Pharmacy when a speeding car hit a pedestrian.

CCTV footage of the accident surfaced on social media, showing the pickup coming to a halt after the tragic incident.

The individual involved reportedly did not survive.

On Tuesday, June 9, reports emerged that the deceased was Bernard Abban, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the Accra Technical University.

The school’s SRC released a statement confirming the tragedy, noting Abban died on June 7 but withholding further details.

"The SRC has been informed about the untimely death and passing of our former ATU-SRC P.R.O for the 2022/2023 Academic Year.

"He died in the early hours of Sunday, 7th June, 2026. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. The SRC will communicate further details in due course," the post read.

Bernard Abban’s last video evokes sorrow

After his death, it emerged that the former ATU SRC Executive had attended a friend’s wedding a day before the crash.

Blogger Tema Jesus Official shared a video showing Abban at the wedding, dancing jovially with his friends as they hailed the one getting married.

The blogger said the wedding occurred on Saturday, June 6, deepening grief over the unexpected nature of his loss.

Below is the Instagram video showing Bernard Abban at a friend’s wedding and with details of his death.

The former ATU student leader's death followed a recent tragedy involving a student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, who died in a tragic accident at his home.

Reactions to Bernard Abban’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad death of the former ATU SRC Executive, Bernard Abban.

tina_ann03 said:

"OMGGGGG😭😭 this is heartbreaking 💔."

miss_pera41 wrote:

"Hmmmm, sorry Bernard 😢😢. Rest well, champion."

missunique_____ commented:

"But why were they speeding like that?"

maameefuasallie said:

"So sad. Where were they rushing to?"

l_lidds wrote:

"Look how they are so slow, Lord!!! It's like he hit a dog and not a human being 😭😭😭."

Below is a Facebook post with details of the UPSA student's death.

A UPSA student reportedly dies following an unfortunate electric accident at his home. Image credit: Loop Images/Getty Images, WTVGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

UPSA student dies in accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, died in a suspected accident that occurred at his residence.

According to preliminary accounts, the 20-year-old student came into contact with a section of a wall that had become electrified, leading to the tragic accident.

Reports claimed that the electric current may have originated from a neighbouring property’s electric fence, which had reportedly been left switched on at the time of the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh