A young lady has triggered reactions on social media after detailing what happened during her US visa interview

In an audio, she lamented not being given the chance to explain certain things to the visa officer

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared their views regarding the US visa interview process

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A young Ghanaian lady has gone public after she was refused a visa to travel to the US.

Popular Ghanaian travel content creator Kwaku Lotteryy shared an audio in which the applicant detailed what transpired during the visa interview.

A young Ghanaian shares her frustration after being denied a US visa despite having travel experience. Image credit: FG, Trade, Motortion/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The disgruntled applicant first said she was asked why she was going to the USA, to which she indicated that she was attending a conference.

She was asked about her job, to which she stated that she had two jobs and a monthly income of GH¢8,000.

The next question from the visa officer was whether she had travelled before, to which she responded in the affirmative, stating that in 2024 she had visited the UK for a relative's event.

The applicant was then questioned on whether she was a British national, to which she replied no.

The final question was whether she faced any harm in Ghana, to which she responded no.

At that point, the visa officer informed her that she unfortunately did not qualify for the visa and that her application had been denied.

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on Ghana and 74 other countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

The lady, in her frustration, lamented that the visa officer did not even look at her passport, nor did she offer her the chance to explain some of her answers. She indicated that the interview did not even last two minutes.

Watch the TikTok video of the lady detailing what transpired during her US visa interview:

Reactions to lady being denied US visa

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video comforted the lady on her setback, with many giving possible reasons that could have led to her being denied the visa.

nanakojogh5 indicated:

"There’s no formula, boss. It’s just grace and not documents."

MrDadzie stated:

"Her passport was not opened because everything the visa officer needed to know was on her DS-160."

HELICASE 9 indicated:

"You can't just move from Ghana to a naming ceremony in the UK while you are not a citizen there. That's why."

thegirlcalledblue stated:

"Your answers should be very short and precise."

Ashlyn Nayla said:

"This visa thing is only grace. May that grace speak for us this year."

Yaw B wrote:

"You should have stated the exact address. Atlanta, Georgia, is just a city and state."

angezie069 stated:

"The interviewer didn’t understand the kind of chemical shop you were talking about. You should have said pharmacy. Besides that, you were giving out too much information about your trip to London. You shouldn’t have given the reason why you went to the UK."

Man refused visa gets permanent residency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had inspired many with his relocation story abroad.

Mr Happiness, in a video, said he faced a setback in his desire to relocate from Ghana in 2007 when the Netherlands embassy denied his visa.

Currently, he lives in the Netherlands, adding that the same country later granted him an EU permanent residency card a few years later.

Source: YEN.com.gh