Residents of Edumenu village in Ghana celebrated after gaining access to clean water through a restored borehole

Humanitarian content creator Reza Afshar and his team repaired the community water system that had been broken for four years

Villagers previously relied on a muddy pond for drinking, cooking, and household chores due to the damaged water pump

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Residents of Edumenu, a village in Ghana's Central Region's Saltpond District, are celebrating after gaining access to clean water following the restoration of a long-abandoned community borehole.

Residents of Edumenu, Ghana, celebrate restored access to clean water after years of reliance on a muddy pond, thanks to humanitarian Reza Afshar's efforts. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The intervention was led by Obroni humanitarian content creator Rezahelping, whose real name is Reza Afshar, and his team, after they embarked on an extensive survey that led them to the struggling community.

For years, the people of Edumenu, a village with a population of more than 550 residents, faced severe challenges accessing clean and safe drinking water.

According to people living in the village, their main water pump had been out of service for four years, while a backup pump had remained damaged beyond repair for more than a decade.

With both water systems left unrepaired, the villagers decided to use an alternative. They all started using a nearby pond as their primary source of water for drinking, cooking, washing, and other household activities.

Reza Afshar helps village with clean water

Aside from the physical strain of walking to the pond daily, residents also faced health concerns due to their reliance on the muddy water.

After learning about the situation, Rezahelping and his team visited the village and assessed the extent of the problem before beginning efforts to restore the damaged borehole system.

Following repairs and maintenance work, the borehole was successfully brought back into operation, restoring access to clean water for hundreds of residents.

Sharing the video on TikTok, @rezahelping documented the emotional moment residents gathered around the restored water facility.

Many community members were seen smiling, celebrating, and expressing gratitude after water began flowing from the borehole again.

Obroni restores water supply to Ghanaian village after residents drank muddy water for years. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Reactions as Reza solves village water problem

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

Acacia said:

“Seeing this is reminding me how lucky I am.”

Softkitty said:

“Sending love to you from Massachusetts, USA.”

Niramonsriwichai said:

“Clean water is important for the people.”

Agatu people said:

“My question is, how much did it cost to fix it? So this whole community couldn't contribute to fixing it?”

AdlainFinds said:

“I wonder how long it takes to fix, so u mean to tell me for 4 years the engineers couldn’t do this for free or even everyone put 10$ to pay the engineers.”

The TikTok video below shows philanthropist Reza Afshar having an encounter with residents of a Ghanaian village.

Reza Afshar talks about his mission

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that in an exclusive interview, Obroni philanthropist Reza Afshar opened up about his inspiring journey and personal sacrifices.

Reza opened up about his childhood values, the emotional weight of witnessing deep suffering, and how he funds his works.

The humanitarian has already repaired 29 broken freshwater wells with his own money and has identified over 7,200 more across Ghana that urgently need to be fixed.

Source: YEN.com.gh