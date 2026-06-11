Lil Win admitted on Class FM that Kwaku Manu has more fans, more money, and “speaks more sense” than him

The Kumawood actor praised Kwaku Manu instead of competing with him when asked who was richer and more popular

His honest response has stirred conversations among fans about humility, friendship, and success in the Kumawood industry

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has stirred conversations online after openly admitting that fellow actor Kwaku Manu is richer and has more fans than him.

The actor made the remarks during an interview on Class FM when he was asked to compare himself with Kwaku Manu, one of the most popular figures in Ghana's movie industry.

Lil Win praised Kwaku Manu

During the interview, the host first asked Lil Win who between him and Kwaku Manu had more fans. Rather than placing himself ahead, the Kumawood star gave credit to his colleague.

According to him, Kwaku Manu enjoys a larger fan base and is also financially ahead of him.

Lil Win stated during the interview:

“Kwaku has more fans and is richer. He has more fans than I have, has more money, and speaks more sense.”

Watch the TikTok video of Lil Win's explanation below:

His response amazed many listeners, especially considering Lil Win's own success in the entertainment industry over the years.

Lil Win and Kwaku Manu's friendship

Lil Win and Kwaku Manu are among the most recognised names in Kumawood and have worked together on numerous movie projects throughout their careers.

Although comparisons between the two actors have often emerged among fans, both entertainers have repeatedly shown mutual r achievements.

Lil Win's comments on Class FM reflected that admiration, as he openly acknowledged Kwaku Manu's popularity, financial success, and communication skills.

Fans react to Lil Win's comments

Following the interview, clips of Lil Win's remarks quickly circulated on social media, where many users praised him for being honest and humble.

Others described his comments as a sign of maturity, noting that it is uncommon for celebrities to publicly credit their colleagues in such a manner.

The discussion has also reignited conversations about the influence and business success of Kumawood stars beyond acting, as both Lil Win and Kwaku Manu have expanded their brands into various ventures over the years.

While debates over who is more successful may continue among fans, Lil Win appears to have settled the argument from his own perspective by giving the nod to Kwaku Manu.

Lil Win strongly cautions Diana Asamoah after her comments about Adom Kyei-Duah. Photo source: EvangelistDianaAsamoah, LilWin, PhiladelphiaTV

Source: Facebook

Lil Win's warning to Diana Asamoah stirred reactions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has shared his frustration about the ongoing banter between Diana Asamoah and Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah.

The actor, a staunch follower of the religious leader, angrily called on Kwaku Oteng to step in.

He noted that things could go wrong if the station did not quickly take action to reprimand Diana Asamoah.

Source: YEN.com.gh