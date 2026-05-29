Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams' son, Dee Wills, has opened up on how he ended up with mental health issues

In a recent video, the musician stated that he was abusing substances, leading him to a rehabilitation centre

Dee Wills' experience has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many fans sharing mixed comments

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Daniel Duncan-Williams, widely known as Dee Wills, has shared how he ended up with mental issues.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams' son, Dee Wills, speaks on how he ended up battling mental health issues. Image credit: @deewillslive

Source: Instagram

In an interview on GHOne TV, Dee Wills disclosed that a couple of years ago, he was battling mental health issues, and this came about after he abused substances.

According to him, his mental health situation was the reason for his awkward behaviour on the internet.

The son of Duncan-Williams claimed he became tired of the situation and made a difficult decision. According to him, in 2023, he willingly went to his father and asked him to enrol him in every habilitation centre.

Dee Wills indicated that he currently has no male friends, explaining that they were the ones influencing him into substance abuse.

"I take accountability for everything that happened on social media in the past, and it was due to my struggle with substance abuse, leading to mental health issues," he said.

"In 2023, I got sick of my condition, and so I went to my father to help me enrol in a rehab. But staying away from substances, focusing on my music, eating well, and going to the gym has brought me this far," he added.

"My behaviour on social media was all because of my mental health issues."

The Instagram video of Dee Wills is below:

Reactions to Dee Wills mental health issue remark

YEN.com.gh compiled social media after Dee Wills shared how he ended up battling mental health issues.

Sunny wrote:

"Proud of you, Dee."

Prince Jacker3 wrote:

"When you are growing, that's when you realise that so many things are just rubbish and you have to leave them behind, so much respect to you, bro."

Sandra wrote:

"I’m so proud of you, Dee."

Randy wrote:

"We need to create awareness."

Daniel Duncan Williams, the son of Duncan Williams, leads a powerful praise session in church on his birthday. Photo credit: @deewillslive & @joeldwilliams

Source: Instagram

Dee Wills leads praises in church

Daniel Duncan Williams led congregants of The Prayer Cathedral, Action Chapel International, in praises and worship on his birthday on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

A video shared on X showed Dee Wills wearing an all-white kaftan as he led the choir.

Daniel, the birthday boy, sang while a conductor directed the choir, and several congregants danced and sang along.

The archbishop's son led with energy and vigour, jumping and dancing on the stage. The choir supporting him also had similar energy, making his ministration successful.

Watch the X video of Dee Wills singing in church below:

Nicholas Duncan-Williams dances in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about sighting a video of Archbishop Duncan Williams on the dance floor as he thrilled his congregation.

Netizens were surprised to see the 66-year-old religious personality's light feet as he danced in church.

Source: YEN.com.gh