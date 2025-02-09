National Security operatives have intercepted twelve containers containing US dollars, counterfeit cedi notes and gold bars

According to National Security, the huge stash of dollars and Ghana cedis were seized after a tip-off

Netizens who saw the post about the money seized by National Security expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Ghana’s National Security has intercepted a huge haul of US dollars, gold bars, and counterfeit Ghanaian currency in a high-risk operation at Sapeiman in the Ga South Municipality.

The successful raid has triggered a nationwide manhunt for four key suspects, including a ringleader identified only as "Alhaji."

Acting on intelligence, security operatives tracked twelve 20ft shipping containers to a warehouse in Sapeiman.

Upon arrival, they uncovered a large quantity of illicit cash and contraband cleverly concealed in wooden crates, camouflaged with cement and charcoal to evade detection.

According to officials, the operation revealed substantial amounts of both genuine US dollars and counterfeit Ghana cedi notes in 50 and 100 denominations.

The cash was hidden in wooden boxes sealed with plywood and covered with layers of charcoal to mislead authorities.

Additionally, several metal boxes suspected to contain gold bars were also discovered. Investigators believe the sophisticated concealment methods indicate a well-organised criminal syndicate involved in large-scale smuggling and money laundering.

National Security officials confirmed that two of the twelve shipping containers remain unaccounted for.

The raid also revealed counterfeit Ghana Army uniforms and boots stashed inside the warehouse, raising concerns about potential military impersonation.

Authorities suspect the uniforms may have been intended for illegal activities posing as security personnel.

See the post below:

Netizens react as National Security seizes cash

Netizens who saw the post about the money intercepted by the National Security expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@Reginald Adams wrote:

"Well done National Security. Those who tip, we say WELL DONE."

@Stapello GH wrote:

"After that, they will tell us they use one Banku and one fried fish take start dema Hotelsand Restaurants, so we the youth are lazy."

@Mawuta Addrey wrote:

"Ghana will work again."

@AbdulRazak Katari wrote:

"We need an independent investigation into this matter. It can not be business as usual."

@Emmanuel Rab-Quaye wrote:

"The money does not look counterfeit to me. I hope they are not using the word counterfeit so they can steal the money for themselves later? Just saying. Ghana my mother land. Anything is possible."

@Aqua Syed wrote:

"People are into serious business. Eeii."

@Don Living Gh wrote:

"Hmmm the pass yaanomfo must question about this sources."

@Courage Kulson wrote:

"At this point, why should this be in the media? National Security, why can’t you remain quiet for a while? Is it necessary for this to be in the public domain now?."

@DiscTwo GH wrote:

"Ghana 🇬🇭 is not a broke Country ooooooo but wickedness and selfishness hmmmmmmmmm."

Source: YEN.com.gh