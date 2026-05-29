Two of Paris Saint-Germain’s biggest stars have been singled out as the main threats Arsenal must contain in the Champions League final

According to a former Arsenal icon, the duo’s relentless attacking style could cause serious problems for the Premier League champions

With both sides already crowned domestic league winners, Arsenal and PSG will now be aiming to complete a memorable double on May 30

The road to European football’s biggest night ends on Saturday, May 30, when Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns in the UEFA Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

After months of drama, comebacks and unforgettable moments, the competition now comes down to two clubs chasing history for different reasons.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue are PSG's danger men in attack, according to Arsenal legend Paul Merson. Photo by SOPA Images and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

PSG are aiming to successfully defend their European crown, while Arsenal are desperate to finally lay their hands on the one major trophy missing from their cabinet.

But ahead of the blockbuster showdown, Arsenal legend Paul Merson has highlighted two PSG stars he believes could cause serious problems for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal legend names PSG’s 2 danger men

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson singled out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue as the players Arsenal must contain if they want to return to North London as champions of Europe.

According to the former Gunners star, the duo’s relentless attacking style makes them incredibly difficult to stop.

“The big problem that Arsenal are going to face is the threat on offer from the PSG wingers,” Merson said.

“Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, they are both relentless and give you no breathing space! These two just get the ball and go at you again and again.”

Merson’s warning is not without merit. Both attackers have been central figures in PSG’s frightening run to the final and have repeatedly punished defenders throughout the campaign.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue are relentless in their pursuit to drive PSG to consecutive Champions League success. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Doue, Kvaratskhelia ahead of UCL final

Doue, after bursting onto the scene as a precocious teenager, continues to play with remarkable maturity on the biggest stage.

The 20-year-old announced himself to the football world after scoring twice in PSG’s crushing 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in last season’s final.

Watch how PSG dismantled Inter Milan, as shared on YouTube:

This term, he has continued his rise with five goals and four assists in 12 Champions League appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

While Doue has dazzled with flair and confidence, Kvaratskhelia has quietly become PSG’s most devastating attacking weapon.

The Georgian international has produced 10 goals and six assists during the competition, underlining just how influential he has been in Luis Enrique’s system.

Watch Kvaratskhelia's exploits in the UCL, as shared on X:

According to Goal, no player has directly contributed to more goals in this season’s Champions League than Kvaratskhelia.

His performances in the knockout stages have been especially destructive.

The winger tore Chelsea apart during PSG’s 8-2 aggregate win in the round of 16 before tormenting Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

Yet Arsenal will travel to Budapest believing they can survive the storm.

Arteta’s men have built their European journey on defensive discipline, conceding only six goals en route to the final — the best record in the tournament.

That resilience will now face its biggest examination against a PSG frontline featuring Kvaratskhelia, Doue and Ousmane Dembele.

If Arsenal are to finally end their long wait for Champions League glory, stopping PSG’s explosive wide players could define the outcome of the final.

Arsène Wenger backs Arsenal to win UCL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsène Wenger believes Arsenal can just edge PSG in a close Champions League final.

He says Arsenal’s strong consistency this season gives them a real chance to finally win the trophy they missed in 2006.

Source: YEN.com.gh