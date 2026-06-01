The government of Ghana has secured a visa waiver agreement with South Korea, deepening diplomatic relations

As part of the new agreement, holders of diplomatic and service passports can now travel visa-free between the two countries

The new waiver agreement comes days after the Ghanaian government launched its new E-visa service system for all Africans

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The government of Ghana under President John Dramani Mahama has secured a major visa waiver agreement with the Republic of South Africa.

President John Dramani Mahama's government secures a major visa-free entry agreement with South Korea. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook, @the1957news, Christian Schroth/Getty Images

Source: UGC

On Monday, June 1, 2026, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, signed the agreement in Seoul during the 2026 Korea–Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Following the signing, Minister Ablakwa, a co-chair of the meeting, presented the South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul with a customised Ghanaian coat of arms and locally crafted Ghanaian chocolate as a goodwill gesture.

Who benefits from Ghana-South Korea visa waiver?

As part of the new agreement, holders of diplomatic and service passports would be able to travel between Ghana and South Korea without requiring visas.

This means that diplomats, the president, high-ranking officials of the current NDC government, civil servants, military personnel, and others who hold either of the two specialised passports will be eligible to enter both countries without needing to secure visas.

The visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Korea marks a significant milestone and aims to deepen diplomatic ties between the two countries, which have had bilateral relations for over five decades.

The Asian country becomes the latest in a series of major international states, including Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Serbia, Qatar, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Colombia and many others, to secure visa-free entry agreements with Ghana in recent years.

The Instagram video announcing the visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Africa is below:

President Mahama's government launches E-visa

Ghana's new visa waiver agreement with South Korea comes days after President John Dramani Mahama and his government launched its new E-visa service system.

The new system allows holders of African passports visiting Ghana to apply for a visa to Ghana electronically and pay no visa fee.

However, non-Africans will pay $260 to access Ghana's new E-Visa service.

Citi News reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa argued that the system's robustness and efficiency warranted a premium price.

The Keir Starmer-led UK government announces national service internship openings at the British High Commission office in Accra. Photo source: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images, British High Commission

Source: Getty Images

The e-visa streamlines the visa application process by allowing applicants to submit applications electronically.

It is expected to eliminate the need for lengthy application forms and supporting document submissions via mail or courier services.

The online process also allows for faster processing times, bringing you closer to your Ghanaian getaway.

The X post announcing Ghana's new E-visa service system is below:

Reactions to Ghana's visa-free agreement with Korea

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Naa.Akleh commented:

"Since JDM took over, mother Ghana has just been making me proud nonstop 👏🏾❤️. It hits deep every time 🥲."

Trudy_trudy10 wrote:

Eiiiiii, Ghana is working again o. These guys have made governance look so simple, but we all know it's not an easy task. Well done."

Luccyyy.xx said:

"I can finally see Lee Min Ho 😍."

British High Commission opens vacancy for Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the British High Commission opened a vacancy for Ghanaian interns in 2026.

Details of the available roles, salaries and requirements for applicants emerged on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh