A video of a Ghanaian man speaking about the ongoing ICE raids across the United States has generated reactions online

He explained that the initial understanding was that the ICE was targeting illegal migrants with criminal records

Ghanaians who took to the comment section for the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns shared by the man on the US ICE

A Ghanaian man currently resident in the US has expressed concern over the ongoing crackdown on undocumented migrants across many states of the country.

He took to TikTok where he confessed that the initial information he got was that the crackdown on illegal migrants was targeted at persons with criminal records.

A Ghanaian man in the US speaks on the ongoing ICE raids in the country. Photo credit: @djpoint5/TikTok

Although he is a legally documented resident in the US, he expressed worry over the raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) across the country.

He then confessed that due to the ongoing raids by the US law enforcement agency, he now moves around with the necessary documents like his passport.

"Don't let anyone deceive that you the raids are only targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records. Initially, that is what I also thought. Now many of us are afraid," he said.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 5,000 views and 100 comments

Ghanaians react to the raids by ICE

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on ongoing ICE raids across the US.

Yaw walkway indicated:

"I just hope and pray all Ghanaians stay safe. This too shall pass. I also know that Ghanaians are not trouble makers so no shaking."

Jay Martins wrote:

"Most of your Npp friends are praying that Mahama fails.We pray you come and live in that failed country. Well done Trump."

Gideon added:

"According to Tom Homan, their focus is on those with criminal backgrounds for now but if you mistakenly pop up they’ll nab you. However, very soon they’ll go after every illegal irrespective."

Desmond added:

"I think Ghanaians in USA should be following this closely and not at ignorant."

