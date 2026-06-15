Renowned Pastor Eric Boahen Uche has released a prophetic word about the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Ghanaian man claimed there is an alleged negotiation to rig the winning position for Portugal

Eric Boahen's prophecy has been met with mixed reactions, as many football lovers shared their opinions

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Founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, Eric Boahen Uche, has delivered another prophecy about the FIFA World Cup, causing a stir.

Eric Boahen Uche makes an alarming prophetic claim against Portugal and FIFA regarding the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Prophet-Eric Boahen Uche

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, the Ghanaian clergyman, who claimed to have received a deep vision while addressing his congregants on Sunday, June 14, 2026, disclosed that he saw in the spiritual realm an ongoing negotiation aimed at helping Portugal win the tournament as a fitting send-off for Cristiano Ronaldo before he retired from international football.

"FIFA is in a negotiation to rig the trophy for Portugal because of Cristiano Ronaldo. I never knew there was politics in football," he said.

According to Eric Boahen Uche, his spirit was always present any time there was a meeting to plot the purported rig, adding that the supposed orchestration has not yet been finalised.

"I am still watching it because anytime they are doing the meeting, my spirit is there, and I will be listening, but it has not been concluded, but they want to use politics just like they have done to Thomas Partey," he added.

Eric Boahen Uche shares a prophecy about Ghana’s Parliament, claiming the NDC will lose many seats to the NPP in 2028. Photo credit: Prophet Eric Uche/Facebook, Parliament of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The prophet of God further shared a message for the Ghana Black Stars, claiming they are spiritually weak ahead of the tournament.

However, he urged Ghanaians to pray fervently for the team, expressing hope that spiritual support and prayers could strengthen the Black Stars’ chances at the FIFA World Cup.

The prophetic claims made by Eric Boahen Uche have sparked social media reactions, with many Ghanaians sharing their diverse comments.

The Instagram video of Eric Boahen Uche delivering the prophecy is below:

Boahen Uche's World Cup prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Eric Boahen Uche made the prophetic claims against FIFA and Portugal.

Naa Anyema wrote:

"He said we should pray for them, so we don't want to hear anything else ooo. God reveals to redeem."

Kazmuta wrote:

'I don't believe in Ghana pastors but this man is saying the truth.👏👏."

Amoah Christian wrote:

"He just watched the Simpson prediction in which they said Portugal and Mexico will go to the finals."

Kojo wrote:

"Can this man just stop prophesying about football? Ahhbaaaah, somethings are physiological not prophesy, eeeiii, come on man you are doing too much."

Future wrote:

"How will your church people benefit from what you’re saying?"

Son_of_iboi wrote:

"Chai. Even if I don't understand what he is saying. Just hear what a so-called pastor is preaching on an altar. You are preaching what God is not in support of. Who does this to us? May God have mercy on us!"

The TikTok video of Eric Boahen Uche sharing a prophecy about Ghana’s political landscape is below:

Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy for Ghana's parliament

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Boahen Uche shared a prophecy about Ghana’s political landscape in a video on TikTok.

He claimed that several Members of Parliament from the ruling National Democratic Congress could lose their seats to members of the opposition New Patriotic Party.

Netizens questioned Boahen Uche's words, raising concerns about the influence of prophetic messages on voter perception and the political discourse as a whole

Source: YEN.com.gh