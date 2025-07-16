A teen boy has reported his parents to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit because of pocket money issues

DSP Beatrice Korsah, the Bono Regional Coordinator of the unit, addressed the press on the case

Korsah commended the child and lamented that many children were suffering in their homes in silence

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A teen boy has reported his parents to the Bono Regional Office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, claiming they were not providing him with enough food and pocket money.

The boy's parents were invited by the police and the matter was resolved.

Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit handles complaint from teen boy over feeding and pocket money. Source: UNICEF Ghana

Source: Twitter

GNA reported that DSP Beatrice Korsah, the Bono Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, told the press that many children were suffering in their homes in silence.

Korsah commended the teenager for reporting the case.

"His decision to report his parents led to a positive outcome, and his example demonstrates DOVVSU’s commitment to supporting victims of abuse and providing a safe space for them to report their cases.”

Korsah noted some men were also experiencing domestic violence in their homes; however, they were unable to report because of societal stigmatisation.

She advised the public to trust and maintain their confidence and report domestic violence and other human rights abuses to the DOVVSU, saying everybody, regardless of age or gender, could report cases to the unit.

“Every abuse case must be reported to DOVVSU personnel who are well-trained and capable of handling them professionally."

Source: YEN.com.gh