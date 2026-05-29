The immediate family of the late Nollywood icon Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke (affectionately known across the continent as Chief Ikuku) has formally launched a global digital condolence registry

Prominent A-list screen queen Ini Edo took to her official social media platforms to broadcast the official access link to millions of global fans

The digital archival project comes exactly four days after the family officially locked down his solemn, white-themed burial arrangements

Nollywood star Ini Edo, in partnership with the Ekubo-Okwaraeke family, has launched an official digital condolence portal for the late Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke, affectionately known across the continent as Chief Ikuku.

The family of late Nollywood icon Alexx Ekubo launches a global digital condolence registry, shared by Ini Edo, ahead of burial arrangements on June 18, 2026. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo/Facebook

Source: UGC

On Thursday evening, May 28, 2026, the actress took to her Instagram page to share the official access link with millions of global fans.

This digital archive will securely capture international letters, voice files, and photos ahead of his high-society burial scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Arochukwu, Abia State.

"Beloved friends and fans of our dear Alexx Ekubo, we have created a link where you can leave a tribute for Alex. Tap on the link in His Bio and follow the instructions," Ini Edo announced.

"This means so much to His family to know He was genuinely loved by you."

The 40-year-old Bling Lagosians star quietly succumbed to a brave battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer on May 11 at Evercare Hospital in Lagos.

The digital repository will be beautifully compiled and presented to his mother and siblings as a permanent historical heirloom during his final interment rites next month.

The Instagram post below has the official link to receive late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's tributes.

Family announces late Alexx Ekubo's funeral details

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo announced details of his funeral arrangements following his passing on Monday, May 11, 2026.

In a statement released by the family, they described the loss as one marked by “profound sorrow” while also expressing gratitude for what they called a life that was “beautifully lived and deeply impactful.”

The funeral ceremony is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos State. The event is expected to run between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Source: YEN.com.gh