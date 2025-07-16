Sunyani-Based Charity Pays GH₵5,000 to Free Twin Brothers Jailed for Theft
- Twin brothers jailed for theft were released from Sunyani Central Prison after the KB Media Foundation paid their GH₵5,000 court fines
- The 20-year-old SHS students expressed joy and pledged to live meaningful lives after gaining freedom with support from the charity
- The foundation also paid GH₵10,000 in medical bills for five stranded patients at Sunyani Teaching Hospital to support their discharge
Two young men, Desmond and Derrick Owusu, both aged 20, have been released from the Sunyani Central Prison after a Sunyani-based non-profit cleared their court fines.
The twins, who were students prior to their conviction, had been sentenced to nine months in prison each for theft-related offences. Their release followed the move by the KB Media Foundation to pay the GH₵5,000 fine imposed on them by the court.
The foundation, known for helping the vulnerable and giving hope to the hopeless, intervened after learning of the young men’s situations. They were discharged on Monday, July 14, 2025.
Speaking to a media outlet, Mr Kingsley Blessing, CEO of the foundation, said the move was part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the less privileged.
“We are glad the twins are free. By paying their fines, we are not only securing their freedom but also reaffirming our commitment to helping the hopeless,” he said.
Mr Blessing expressed appreciation to the Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, DSP Kutun Korga, for helping process the release.
Following their freedom, Desmond and Derrick promised to turn their lives around and lead more meaningful lives, expressing deep gratitude to the foundation.
KB Foundation pays medical bills for patients
In a separate humanitarian gesture, the KB Media Foundation settled medical bills totalling GH₵10,000 for five patients who had been detained at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital due to unpaid hospital fees.
Among the beneficiaries was Comfort Pomaa, who owed GH₵2,900. She expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating that the help came when she had lost all hope.
Another patient, Alice Bagna, also shared her relief after receiving support to clear her GH₵1,200 bill.
“It was difficult for my family to raise that amount, and I’m beyond grateful,” Alice told GNA.
Mr Blessing reiterated the foundation’s commitment to improving the welfare and economic dignity of vulnerable Ghanaians, adding that more interventions are being planned.
