Chairman Wontumi arrived at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters to honour an appointment

Attorney General Dominic Ayine said his office has completed processes to formally charge the Ashanti Regional Chairman

The New Patriotic Party politician has been accused of being engaged in illegal mining via his company, Akonta Mining

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He was facing arrest if he did not show up for the appointment.

Chairman Wontumi is at the CID headquarters after a warning from the government. Source: Chairman Wontumi

Citi News reported that Boasiako arrived at the CID Headquarters around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 6, 2025.

He is under scrutiny because of his association with Akonta Mining Limited, which is under probe for alleged illegal mining activities.

According to the Attorney General, progress on the case had stalled because key dockets were allegedly concealed under the previous administration.

