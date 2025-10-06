Chairman Wontumi Escapes Arrest After Honouring CID Appointment
- Chairman Wontumi arrived at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters to honour an appointment
- Attorney General Dominic Ayine said his office has completed processes to formally charge the Ashanti Regional Chairman
- The New Patriotic Party politician has been accused of being engaged in illegal mining via his company, Akonta Mining
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.
He was facing arrest if he did not show up for the appointment.
Citi News reported that Boasiako arrived at the CID Headquarters around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 6, 2025.
He is under scrutiny because of his association with Akonta Mining Limited, which is under probe for alleged illegal mining activities.
According to the Attorney General, progress on the case had stalled because key dockets were allegedly concealed under the previous administration.
Source: YEN.com.gh
