Parliament has passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, which introduces penalties for LGBTQ activities

However, the Minority in Parliament accused the governing party of amending the initial bill they presented in the prior house

Sam George, the Minister of Communication, insisted that the amendment does not affect the bill's strength in any way

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Samuel Nartey George, the Communications Minister, has refuted claims by the Minority in Parliament that amendments to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, popularly called the Anti-LGBTQ bill, have weakened its intended impact.

Sam George, the Minister of Communication, insists that the amendment of the anti-LGBTQ bill will not weaken it. Photo credit: Sam George

Source: Facebook

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, the bill remains firm on its core objectives despite the changes.

Under the revised framework, some professionals who would deal with issues of LGBTQ are exempted from facing any sanction.

Sunch professionals include journalists and media organisations reporting on LGBTQ-related issues or current affairs in the course of their duties, and medical professionals, including those offering surgical, psychological, and counselling services to LGBTQ persons.

In an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV, Sam George indicated that arguments that the bill had been diluted were false. He emphasised that the Mahama-led government is fully committed to enforcing the provisions of the bill once it becomes law.

Sam George, who has been championing this bill, explained that criticisms from some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including former Deputy Education Minister Ntim Fordjour, were politically motivated and based on a misunderstanding of the government’s position.

The Minister said the passage of the bill shows the stance of the government, which is said goes beyond politics.

"We have shown that our commitment goes beyond politics and goes to the protection of our children, and we will not compromise on our stance."

Sam George maintained that the bill kept its main intent of criminalising LGBTQ-related activities, adding that individuals within that category are expected to desist or face the consequences of the law.

He added that the amendments do not change the substance of the legislation and insisted that enforcement will reflect Parliament's original intent.

Source: YEN.com.gh