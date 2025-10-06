Chairman Wontumi is expected to appear before the CID on October 6 over illegal mining allegations linked to Akonta Mining

Attorney General Dominic Ayine explained that the charges involving Wontumi, his company and five others have been finalised

Social media reports suggest the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman arrived in Accra flanked by his lawyers to comply with police summons

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), is expected to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The controversial politician, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is under investigation over his alleged involvement in illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiko, aka Chairman Wontumi, is set to report to the CID over his alleged involvement in galamsey.

Speaking during an engagement with Civil Society Organisations on illegal mining in Accra on Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Jubilee House, the Attorney General disclosed that charges involving allegations of galamsey against Chairman Wontumi, his company Akonta Mining Limited, and five others have been finalised and signed.

The Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, said that his office had written to the NPP's regional chairman’s lawyers to arrange a meeting, to which they responded that they would be available on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

However, Dr Ayine insisted that Chairman Wontumi must report himself on October 6 or face arrest.

He also disclosed that the case had been delayed because crucial documents were concealed under the previous administration.

“It was when I came in and began the investigation with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission, we found it difficult to get information on the case. It was then that the police themselves owned up and presented that docket to my office two months ago."

Reports circulating on social media indicate that the controversial politician arrived in Accra at night on Sunday, October 5, with his lawyers to report to the CID on Monday.

Chairman Wontumi arrested

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Chairman Wontumi was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

EOCO reportedly picked him up after he reported to CID headquarters in Accra for questioning on May 27.

Chairman Wontumi's arrest was reportedly linked to a $55 million fraud matter allegedly involving his company, Akonta Mining.

Illegal mining claims against Wontumi

Akonta Mining has long been linked to illegal mining activities, especially in forest reserves. Boasiako has denied these claims.

In 2022, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey called for the arrest and prosecution of Boasiako.

It said there was evidence that Akonta Mining violated the Minerals and Mining Act by mining closely along the banks of the Tano River.

The coalition also accused the previous Nana Akufo-Addo government of not showing a commitment to truly fight illegal mining.

The then-President Akufo-Addo notably defended Boasiako and Akonta Mining, dismissing the allegations levelled against them.

Chairman Wontumi opens up about his experience in EOCO's custody.

Wontumi breaks silence on EOCO arrest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Chairman Wontumi recounted a near-death experience in EOCO custody.

Speaking at Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's Ashanti Regional tour, Chairman Wontumi said he was detained in a tiny cell for over a week.

He urged delegates to support Bawumia, insisting his sacrifices for the party must not be in vain.

