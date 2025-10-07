US Citizen, Other Foreign National Arrested By Goldbod Over Illegal GH¢2.2 million Gold Deal
- More foreigners have been arrested over illegal gold trading by the Ghana Gold Board Taskforce
- The latest arrests included an American and a Moroccan national alongside four Ghanaians
- They were arrested at the SSNIT Emporium near Marina Mall in Accra after weeks of surveillance
An American and a Moroccan were nabbed by the Ghana Gold Board Taskforce for alleged illegal gold trading worth GH¢2.2 million.
Four Ghanaians were also arrested as part of the operation.
The foreign suspects have been identified as Smart Philander, an American, and Nina Elfseky, a Moroccan.
They were arrested at the SSNIT Emporium near Marina Mall in Accra after weeks of surveillance.
According to the Gold Board, the group was caught attempting to purchase and assay about 2.1 kilograms of gold, valued at approximately GHC2.2 million
Their actions flouted the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).
During the operation, the Taskforce also found gold refining equipment in the possession of the American suspect
The suspects have been arraigned before a court in Accra and face charges of conspiracy to engage in gold trading without a licence, engaging in gold trading and assaying without a licence, and attempting to refine gold illegally.
In a statement, the Gold Board said the arrests highlighted its unwavering commitment to enforcing laws regulating the gold trade and marketing sector.
Source: YEN.com.gh
