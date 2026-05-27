Honda Civic buyers in Ghana may have to prepare more than expected before the car finally leaves Tema Port

The amount can change sharply from one model year to another, especially when newer trims are involved

Some buyers may focus on the purchase price abroad, but the real pressure often starts when clearing begins

The Honda Civic remained one of the most sought-after sedans among Ghanaian drivers because of its fuel economy, reliability, comfort, and affordable maintenance culture.

Tema Port Honda Civic clearing costs and what buyers could expect. Image credit: Netcarshow.com, Freepik

Source: Facebook

Many car buyers continued to import vehicles into Ghana from countries such as the United States, Canada, and Europe.

However, buying the vehicle itself formed only part of the journey.

One area many first-time importers often overlook involves port clearing expenses. Once a Honda Civic arrived at Tema Port, owners had to prepare financially to complete customs processes before taking delivery.

The amount paid usually depended on factors such as model year, engine size, customs valuation, shipping details, and exchange rate movements.

For rough budgeting purposes in Ghana in 2026, older Honda Civic models generally attracted lower clearing figures compared to newer versions.

Rough costs of Honda Civic port clearance

Honda Civic models from around 2008 to 2010 could roughly cost between GH₵25,000 and GH₵38,000 to clear.

Models around 2011 to 2013 could fall within approximately GH₵35,000 to GH₵50,000.

Honda Civic vehicles manufactured around 2014 to 2016 could attract figures around GH₵45,000 to GH₵65,000.

Newer Honda Civic models from 2017 to 2020 and beyond could move significantly higher, sometimes reaching GH₵60,000 to GH₵90,000 or more, depending on specifications.

Why costs change

Clearing costs rarely remained fixed.

Engine capacity could influence customs calculations. A bigger engine could sometimes push figures higher.

Vehicle age also played a role in some situations. Newer cars often attract stronger valuations because of their market value.

Exchange rate movements could equally affect the final amount importers pay.

Shipping-related charges, handling fees, and documentation requirements could also contribute to the overall figure.

Because of this, many experienced importers often prepared a financial buffer beyond estimated clearing costs.

Planning before importing

Industry players often advised buyers to calculate the complete ownership cost before purchasing abroad.

Aside from buying the vehicle and paying shipping fees, budgeting for clearing costs helped avoid surprises when the car finally landed in Ghana.

For many buyers chasing a Honda Civic dream, proper planning remained one of the biggest keys to driving home stress-free after port clearance.

Proper budgeting and understanding clearing costs could help Honda Civic buyers avoid surprises and plan imports better.

YEN.com.gh gives a rough estimate of the clearing cost of the Toyota Vitz at the Tema Port, and expert advice. Image credit: eurostarshipping, Freepik

Source: UGC

Rough cost of Toyota Vitz port clearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Toyota Vitz buyers importing vehicles through the ports often factor in clearing costs before making a decision.

The amount paid can vary depending on model year, engine size, valuation, and other import-related charges.

Some newer Toyota Vitz versions may attract significantly higher clearing figures compared to older options.

Source: YEN.com.gh